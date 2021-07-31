Morgan Stanley Has $64.27 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Atlassian worth $64,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $325.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

