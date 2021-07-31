Morgan Stanley Has $64.35 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Haemonetics worth $64,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

