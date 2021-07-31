Morgan Stanley Has $64.61 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Raymond James worth $64,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Raymond James by 332.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

RJF stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

