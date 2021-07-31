Morgan Stanley Purchases 113,733 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Seagen worth $63,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Seagen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.66. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

