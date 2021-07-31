Morgan Stanley Purchases 293,353 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.45% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $61,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000.

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

