Morgan Stanley Purchases 41,893 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Science Applications International worth $62,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 701.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 37,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 142.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

