Morgan Stanley Purchases 99,160 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.09% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $60,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,205,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $57.32.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.