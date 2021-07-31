Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of W. P. Carey worth $65,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

