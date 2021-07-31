Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of M&T Bank worth $62,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,880,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

