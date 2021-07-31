Morgan Stanley Sells 120,599 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Northern Trust worth $62,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,800. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $112.85 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.