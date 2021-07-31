Morgan Stanley Trims Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of VEREIT worth $62,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VEREIT by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

VER opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

