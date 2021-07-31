Morpheus Labs 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and $1.38 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.00796811 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00085773 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

