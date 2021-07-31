MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($116.73).

Several research firms have commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MOR opened at €46.97 ($55.26) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.04. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €53.58 ($63.04) and a 52 week high of €122.85 ($144.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

