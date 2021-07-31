Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $61,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $223.92 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $225.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

