MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.16% of MSA Safety worth $68,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $116.55 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

