MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

MSM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 406,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,866. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.