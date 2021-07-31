M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of M&T Bank worth $68,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.14. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

