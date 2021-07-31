MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €196.43 ($231.09).

MTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €211.10 ($248.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 147.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €209.78. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

