MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.9 days.

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

