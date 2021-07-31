MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 219.9 days.

OTCMKTS MTYFF traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

