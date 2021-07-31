Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

