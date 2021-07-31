MultiVAC Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and $311,738.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.00796811 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00085773 BTC.

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

