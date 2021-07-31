Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MURGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. 30,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

