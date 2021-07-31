Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $897.97

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.97 ($11.73) and traded as high as GBX 907.54 ($11.86). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 116,929 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 897.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

In other news, insider Merryn Somerset purchased 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

