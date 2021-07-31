Mushroom Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $599,877.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mushroom has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00102295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00131889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.99 or 0.99997174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.32 or 0.00818047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

