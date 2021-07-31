Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 70.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 176.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.89. 1,282,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

