MXC Price Tops $0.0235 (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. MXC has a total market capitalization of $61.40 million and $12.34 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,614,690,095 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars.

