MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.75 ($0.52). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 147,906 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of £7.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

About MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

