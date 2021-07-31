MyNeighborAlice Achieves Market Cap of $277.19 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for about $13.20 or 0.00031144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $277.19 million and approximately $266.46 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.81 or 0.00797088 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00039830 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

