Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $2,551.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,791,341,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

