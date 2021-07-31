MyWish Market Capitalization Achieves $2.54 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. MyWish has a market cap of $2.54 million and $1,185.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyWish has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

