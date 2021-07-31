NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Update

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.20. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $179.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 226.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

