Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 333.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 191.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 671,308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 211.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 635,738 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 640,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 548,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 108,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $6.33 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.