NaPoleonX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $90.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.00796811 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00085773 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

