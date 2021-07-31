Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NBIO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,851. Nascent Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

