Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144,023.07

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $144,023.07 and approximately $6,381.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,407,751 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

