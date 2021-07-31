National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.78.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$150.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$137.98. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$73.49 and a 52-week high of C$153.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

