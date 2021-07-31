National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

