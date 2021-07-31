National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 232,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

