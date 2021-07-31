National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.61%. National Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

