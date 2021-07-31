National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Retail Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 117,698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in National Retail Properties by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

