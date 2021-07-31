Navcoin Trading 22.8% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.63 million and approximately $158,646.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,273,210 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

