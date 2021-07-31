Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.03 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Neblio has a market cap of $19.03 million and $1.19 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018919 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,099,135 coins and its circulating supply is 17,724,365 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

