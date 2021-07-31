Neo (NEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.16 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $44.76 or 0.00107015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00055748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

