Nestree (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $5.45 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $277,761.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,628.95 or 1.00140717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00071354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000719 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.