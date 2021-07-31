Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of UEPS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kabouter Management LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 420.0% in the first quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,845,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $795,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

