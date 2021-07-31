NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.710-$1.770 EPS.

NTCT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.76. 241,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.