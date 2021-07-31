NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NYSE NTST traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.95. 575,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,595.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.