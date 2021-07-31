Neutrino USD Market Cap Tops $434.01 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $434.01 million and $7.58 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00127959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.68 or 0.99841911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00811843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 435,476,553 coins and its circulating supply is 435,475,975 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.