Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,427 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.43% of Newell Brands worth $49,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

