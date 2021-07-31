NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 114,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $315.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.57. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.83. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 259.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.